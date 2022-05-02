Mother’s Day 2022: The Best Gifts for Photographers

It’s that time again! Mother’s Day 2022 is right around the corner. Have you considered giving your mom the gift she deserves? Well, if the mothers in your life are photographers, then this is the guide that will help you. We’ve carefully selected and tested the best gifts for photographers for Mother’s Day 2022. Take a look at what we like!

For the Candid Moments: Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 Di III VXD G2

The Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 Di III VXD G2 is a pretty innovative lens. It stands out by being a standard zoom that reaches further while keeping a constant aperture and great image quality. What’s more, it has a built-in USB port for updating the firmware and customizing the lens to your shooting style. Plus, it boasts incredible weather resistance and reliability. What’s not to like here? This will surely be one of the best gifts for photographers for Mother’s Day 2022.

“With nine aperture blades, we’re really happy with what the Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 G2 can do. The bokeh is nice and creamy on the longer end while being hazy on the wider end. Either way, it’s very functional for making your subjects pop out from the background.”

Capturing the Kids Playing Sports: Tamron 150-500mm f5-6.7 Di III VC VXD

The lightweight and compact Tamron 150-500mm f5-6.7 Di III VC VXD ultra-telephoto zoom is an obvious choice for one of the best gifts for photographers for Mother’s Day. This is a versatile lens that gives moms the power to easily capture their kids playing sports. Combined with Sony’s fast continuous autofocus and face detection, this lens is bound to get the shot. Raise the ISO to at least 1600 for the best results.

“The Tamron 150-500mm f5-6.7 Di III VC VXD captured a wide range of tones, with colors that felt accurate. Flare and haze, of course, can dampen the color and create a bit of a moody effect.”

The Lens for Family Photos: Tamron 28-200mm f2.8-5.6 Di III RXD

If you’re looking for a single lens to keep on your Sony camera, then the Tamron 28-200mm f2.8-5.6 Di III RXD travel zoom is the best one to reach for. It boasts an unprecedented f2.8 at the wide end of its super handy, all-in-one focal range that is great for the mom on vacation with her family or the mom who just wants to capture photos of the family together.

“Here’s where I’m most impressed by the Tamron 28-200mm f2.8-5.6 Di III RXD. It’s got fantastic image quality. No matter the focal length, it’s super sharp. You’re also able to get some beautiful bokeh at the telephoto end of this lens. And even better is the serious lack of distortion problems that I ran into with this lens. Some of the company’s prime lenses were riddled with distortion issues. But this one doesn’t have those problems. Sounds backward, right? Indeed, this is the case.”

The Great Portrait Lens: Tamron 35-150mm f2-2.8 Di III VXD

The Tamron 35-150mm f2-2.8 Di III VXD is arguably our favorite on this list! Of course, that puts it high on our list for the best gifts for photographers for Mother’s Day 2022. Sure, it’s a variable-aperture zoom lens, but those apertures are fast! This lens won many awards, not only for its innovative aperture range but the instrumental operability it gives photographers as well. 35mm to 150mm is useful for nearly any photographer out there. Plus, there’s a USB-port on the lens to keep the firmware up to date and customize its features to shoot your personal shooting style for stills and video. Indeed, this was one of our recent favorite lenses to test.

“Let me tell you, this lens may seriously replace all my Sony prime lenses. I own the Sony 35mm f1.8, 55mm f1.8, and 85mm f1.8. But with the Tamron 35-150mm f2-2.8 Di III VXD and the 17-28mm f2.8 together, I’ve got an entire workable range.”

For Adventures and Hiking: Tamron 18-300mm f3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD

The Tamron 18-300mm f3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD is a great tool for moms who like to go camping with the family. It offers a lightweight, compact usefulness that full-frame lenses don’t necessarily have. Not only do you have a 16.6X zoom range to go from wide to ultra-tele on your crop-sensor Sony or Fujifilm mirrorless camera (27-450mm full-frame equivalent), you also have 1:2 macro for amazing close-ups.

“The 300mm obliterates the background quite nicely. The bokeh I did capture was nicely rounded and didn’t have hard edges.”

This piece is presented in partnership with TAMRON. We independently and ethically reviewed all the products in this post previously without sponsorship. And we worked with Tamron to recommend a few key gems to you.