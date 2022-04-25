Our staff loves fashionable camera bags. We’re pretty discerning about balancing functionality with fashion. Thankfully, the two have started to merge in the past few years. No, we’re not talking about the typical photographer who sticks to only Patagonia gear. We’re focusing on well-made products that last for years while aging like fine wine. We’ve tested a bunch of fashionable camera bags over the years, and these ones really stand out.

How We Picked These Fashionable Camera Bags

Here’s some insight into how we chose these fashionable camera bags:

The Phoblographer only recommends products we’ve fully reviewed. With that said, all the recommendations in this list were reviewed by two men and two women. Each of us has our own distinct styles.

The problem with fashionable camera bags was that they broke down after a while. These won’t. A lot of these brands have tried and tested products that have lasted photographers their entire careers.

These fashionable camera bags are ethically made. Billingham and Harber are made in the UK. Holdfast Gear and Jo Totes bags are made in the United States.

These bags have canvas and leather options in case you’re curious about that kind of stuff.

Billingham Hadley Pro 2020

Pros

Weather sealed

Beautiful

Leather and Sage FibreNyte

Expandable pockets

Incredibly comfortable

Can pack a whole lot of gear, laptop, cords, and more

Very well built

Cons

Nothing, to be honest

Fashionable Yet Functional

In our review we state:

“We took the Billingham Hadley Pro 2020 through rain, airports, subways, cabs, and several different environments. It survived everything, and it kept our gear safe.”

Jo Totes Bellbrook

Pros

Stylish canvas exterior

Multiple ways to arrange gear

Ambidextrous quick access door

Nicely padded back

Soft straps don’t dig or chafe

Comfortable enough for smaller kits

Cons

Difficult to get full frame cameras in and out of the side door

Bottom section has limited access and organization

Straps need more padding to carry very heavy gear

Fashionable Yet Functional

In our review we state:

“Many backpacks with quick access side doors have just one. The Bellbrook has one on each side. You can swing the bag around to either side, unzip, and grab your gear. This ambidextrous advantage also allows you to access a lens that otherwise would be buried without moving the bag’s central divider.”

HoldFast Gear Explorer Quiver

Pros

It can be worn multiple ways.

Lightweight and comfortable

It doesn’t look like a camera bag.

Designed to fit a variety of needs for photographers

It can be used as an everyday bag.

Cons

Lighter colored canvas shows wear and dirt easily.

The bag isn’t waterproof.

It sits low on the backside of shorter bodies when attached to the Money Maker harness.

Fashionable Yet Functional

In our review we state:

“HoldFast Gear has made it its mission to create gear that is attractive, long-lasting, and visually pleasing as it ages. This bag delivers on that aspect, dirt marks and all. The choice to use water buffalo and bridle leathers is not only beautiful, but it will also stand up to harsh environments.”

Harber London Tan Camera Strap

Pros

The Harber London Tan Camera Strap is made of 100% full grain leather.

Adjustable buckles for quick length adjustments

Comfortable when worn for long periods of time

Soft and flexible for usage as an ad-hoc wrist wraparound strap

Handmade

Cons

Could have had options for tan or black (single colour on both sides of the strap)

Split rings are tight and can be finicky to open up for looping onto your camera loops.

Fashionable Yet Functional

In our review we state:

“The Harber London Tan Camera Strap is thick enough to prevent the camera from weighing down on your neck when used for long periods. It also doesn’t seem to scuff and scratch easily (both the tan and black sides). Whatever finishing they’ve done to the strap appears to protect it from daily wear and tear.”

