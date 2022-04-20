The Best Fujifilm Lenses for Those Who Love Primes

We think it’s universally accepted that if you shoot Fujifilm, you know the best Fujifilm lenses are their primes. Fujifilm is used by anyone who desires a unique look that stands out from the rest. With that said, the lenses will still produce image quality dictated to them by the cameras. But their lenses and the overall image quality is still really beautiful. Check out the best Fujifilm lenses, and know that we’ve tested all of them.

Pro Tips on Using and Choosing the Best Fujifilm Lenses

Here are some pro tips on using the best Fujifilm lenses:

Our staff tested and picked these lenses based on our personal experiences and reviews with them. With that said, you can click through the sections to get to our full reviews. What’s more, all the photos in this buying guide were shot by us.

Like aperture rings? Then you’ll know why these are the best Fujifilm lenses. That retro aesthetic is worth every penny.

All these lenses have weather resistance, which makes them incredibly durable.

We chose some of Fujifilm’s newest lenses to aid with issues with autofocus speed. That’s not to say that some of their older lenses aren’t good. Indeed, their older 23mm and 35mm are very nice.

Fujifilm 23mm f1.4 R WR LM

Pros

Fast-focusing

Sharp, even too sharp at times

Weather sealing

Even though it’s big, it’s still a small lens in the grand scheme of things.

Breathes new life into the X Pro 1 and makes the X Pro 3 shine even more.

Cons

It’s a bit large.

Some of us might not like how sharp it can be.

How’s the Image Quality?

In our review, we state:

“This lens is noticeably sharper than the original when you’re pixel peeping. If you’re not pixel peeping, it’s pretty hard to tell the difference. As is customary, though, you will rely on the Fujifilm sensor to make the most of the image quality. But overall, it’s tough to not like what comes out of this lens.”

Who Should Buy It?

Fujifilm 33mm f1.4 R WR LM

Pros

Weather sealed

Lightweight

Decent size, not too large or small

Insanely fast on the X Pro 3 and XT4

Beautiful image quality

I’m glad this isn’t directly replacing the 35mm f1.4 because that lens has beautiful render.

Can be a fantastic wedding lens one moment and then a great fun lens the other.

Around $800 is pretty fair for what this lens can do.

Cons

Not going to lie, I miss the pull-back focusing ring. But the autofocus can keep up at this point. I’m really shocked.

How’s the Image Quality?

In our review, we state:

“It’s hard not to like the image quality of the Fujifilm 33mm f1.4 R WR LM. It’s sharp, the bokeh does the job, and you’ll always get the Fujifilm colors you adore. Any passionate photographer would be crazy not to want this lens or at least not appreciate it for everything it can do. If Fujifilm had something like the Canon L or Sony G Master lineup, this lens would be included in that easily.”

Who Should Buy It?

Fujifilm 50mm f1 R WR LM

Pros

Stunning bokeh

While big for a Fujifilm prime, it handles very well

For as much glass as there is to move, it focuses quickly in most situations.

Nice, natural color renderings

Weather sealing

It’s not cheap ($1,499.95), but it’s well priced for an innovative f1 lens.

Dislikes

The autofocus motors are quite loud.

At f1, the center is sharp, but the edges are a little soft.

Some flaring and contrast issues when shooting into the sun

How’s the Image Quality?

In our review, we state:

“The Fujifilm 50mm f1 R WR is quite impressive indeed. The image quality is fantastic overall. At f1, the center of your images will be razor-sharp, while the edges and corners will be a little soft. If you stop the lens down a hair, you’ll be blown away with sharpness levels. Still, this is not to say that shooting at f1 is a letdown. On the contrary, images captured at f1 will still bring a joyous tear to your eye. The bokeh is splendid, and the colors are natural.”

Who Should Buy It?

Fujifilm 18mm f1.4 R WR LM

Pros

It’s quite sharp.

Swift autofocus

Lightweight and ergonomic

Withstands the elements

Great for a variety of applications

Beautiful optics

Cons

Minimal chromatic aberration when shooting backlit

Vignetting is a con if you don’t appreciate it, although it’s easily fixed.

How’s the Image Quality?

In our review, we state:

“There’s a lot to love about this lens. It’s sharp. The lens boasts good bokeh that you’ll enjoy. It also keeps any majorly annoying, traditional lens issues at bay. And then there’s Fuji’s color, which comes primarily from its sensor output. No matter what simulation you use, you’re going to adore this lens.”

Who Should Buy It?

