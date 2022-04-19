5 Out of This World Examples of Stunning Landscape Photography

Landscape photography is fun for both the consumer and the creator. The consumer gets to enjoy remote parts of the world they may not have otherwise seen. And the creator gets to have the thrill of adventure and the sense of tranquility that often accompany this type of photographic practice. Of course, we’ve shared plenty of stunning images made by the best landscape photographers around, and in this article we’re going to celebrate our favorites.

Cath Simard Turns Her Landscape Photography Into NFTs

Cath Simard joined us as a guest on Inside The Photographer’s Mind. She’s an introvert who loves going on long hikes alone and creating images nothing short of mindblowing. She’s used her photographic style to tap into the NFT market. In this podcast, she told us she’d made more money through NFTs than in her entire photography career. Check out her story here.

Caitlin Fullam Creates Surreal Landscape Photography

Beyond the joys of landscape photography, Caitlin Fullam has a deeper motive to go out and create. “These photos were an escape for me during a dark time,” she shared in a recent interview. She aimed to create out of this world images that made her feel like she was escaping the world she felt trapped within. She certainly accomplished her goal, not just with herself but for us too. Spending time with her photography lets us forget reality, even if only for a moment. Check it out here.

Alicja Zmysłowska Combines Dogs and Landscape Photography

Love dogs? Mesmerized by landscapes? If it’s a yes to both, you’re going to love the photography of Alicja Zmysłowska. She places man’s best friend in the center of some of the most beautiful locations. (The dogs aren’t photoshopped into her landscape photography.) Instead, she allows the human to stay with them (with a leash) and then photoshops the human and leash out. Zmysłowska has a range of cameras and lenses at her disposal, turning to the Canon 5D Mark III, the Canon 5D Mark IV, and the Canon EOS 5DS for her bodies, and the Canon 16-35mm 2.8L and the Canon 135mm 2.0L for her glass. Check out her full story here.

Paolo Pettigiani Landscape Photography Goes Infrared

Peru and Bolivia are home to some of the most beautiful landscapes in Latin America. Many photographers hit these spots to create landscape photography. Because of that, Paolo Pettigiani decided to put his own twist on things. Opting to shoot with Kodak Aerochrome (a now-discontinued infrared film roll), Pettigiani made a series of images that stand on their own. We’re glad he still had access to the film roll! Check his out here.

Ludwig Favre Makes Haunting Images

Ludwig Favre began his journey in photography at the tender age of six, and it’s a passion that’s stayed with him ever since. He shoots his haunting, mysterious landscape photography in Oregon, a part of the States known for its glorious nature. Favre uses a Panasonic Lumix S1R and pairs it with the Panasonic Lumix 16-35mm f4 to make most of his work. However, he also uses the DJI Mavic 2 Pro to offer a different perspective. You can see his work here.

Send Us Your Landscapes!

We would love to see your landscape photography if you feel it’s worth our attention. You can send it in using the form below. If we like it, then we’ll be in touch about giving you a feature.

Which was your favorite landscape photographer from the selection above? What gear do you enjoy using when making landscape images? Let us know in the comments below. Thanks for reading.

Lead image by Caitlin Fullam. All images used with permission.

