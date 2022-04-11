The Best Full-Frame Panasonic Lenses Under $700

Panasonic has an incredible lineup of lenses. Photographers have known this for many years, but their full-frame offerings are a bit newer. Lucky for you, we’ve reviewed a ton of their offerings. So we dove into our Reviews Index to find the best Panasonic lenses under $700. If you’re on a budget, this roundup is just for you.

Making the Most of Panasonic Lenses Under $700

Even though these Panasonic lenses under $700 may seem cheap, they’re not! Here’s what we found:

We’re showcasing only the lenses we’ve reviewed and tested. And honestly, we’ve tested the majority of lenses available for the L-mount.

All these Panasonic lenses under $700 are also weather-resistant. You can see more about this in our hyperlinked full reviews. They survived quite a bit of abuse yet are very affordable.

These lenses are for full-frame Panasonic cameras. So they’ll also work on Leica and Sigma L-mount cameras too.

With these three lenses, you can pretty much do everything with the Leica L-mount. We should know; we own two of them.

Basically, treat these like you’re using a higher-end lens. They give that level of performance for a bargain.

Panasonic 50mm f1.8 Lumix S

Pros

Beautiful image quality

Fast focus to get the first target

Weather sealing

Small size

Lightweight

Incredibly affordable for what it is

Cons

I wish it were metal.

Not so fantastic and reliable autofocus tracking, but good for one shot. When it hits, it nails it.

How’s the Image Quality

In our review, we state:

“The Panasonic 50mm f1.8 S excels in pretty much every category of our testing. It can offer nice bokeh, beautiful color, and sharpness. It doesn’t have character per se, but it also doesn’t exhibit anything that folks these days would consider to be flaws. Again, we used the Panasonic 50mm f1.8 S with the Leica SL2s in vivid mode.”

Is It Worth the Price?

This is pretty much the only fully weather-resistant 50mm f1.8 lens on the market for under $500. Of course, it’s very worth the price.

Panasonic 85mm f1.8 Lumix S

Pros

Lightweight

Fast focusing

Weather sealing

Incredibly affordable

Sharp

Cons

Very clinical image quality

How’s the Image Quality

In our review, we state:

“In terms of image quality, the Panasonic 85mm f1.8 is fantastic. It’s a very affordable lens with good image quality. It’s very sharp and the bokeh is nice. But, while the colors will depend on the camera you’re using, the lens lacks character. Overall though, it’s the best of many worlds.”

Is It Worth the Price?

This is pretty much the most bang-for-your buck 85mm lens you’re going to get for the Leica L-mount camera system. It’s absolutely worth the price.

Panasonic 35mm f1.8 Lumix S

Pros

Nicely sharp, with good bokeh

Minimal distortion

Easy to use

Weather-sealed

Compact and lightweight

Decent autofocus

Cons

Little room for creative flaring

Some aberration in backlighting

How’s the Image Quality

In our review, we state:

“The colors coming from this lens felt true to life. I was happy this lens captured the slight blue undertones of some icy winter landscapes that can be tricky to handle. The colors didn’t seem to stray from tones I’ve come to expect from the S5. And because the lens flare is heavily suppressed, colors don’t wash out easily.”

Is It Worth the Price?

The lens sells for just under $700. Considering the L-Mount doesn’t have a ton of options, that’s an okay price.

