The Nikon Z 800mm F6.3 VR S Captures Stunning Photos

Well, let’s be honest here; the new Nikon Z 800mm f6.3 VR S wasn’t a well-kept secret. Birding and sports photographers using the Nikon system have been waiting for this. Combined with the focusing algorithms in the Nikon Z9, you’ve now got a foolproof setup. With the world opening back up as well, the new Nikon Z 800mm f6.3 VR S could be your new Safari lens. But best of all, you’ll be hard-pressed to experience issues with camera shake.

Will Sony Catch Up?

Now that Nikon has the new Nikon Z 800mm f6.3 VR S lens, let’s look at the rest of the space. On one side, you’ve got Canon with their 800mm f5.6 and 1200mm f8 lenses. Compared to Canon’s RF 800mm f5.6, the Nikon Z 800mm f6.3 VR S is nearly 1.5lbs lighter at the cost of half a stop of light. Considering how good the high ISO output is on Nikon cameras, that’s not much to fuss over. I’d be elated to have a lighter lens.

With Sony, you’ve got a 600mm f4 G Master lens at best. Further, Nikon had a 400mm lens too. If I were a Sony photographer, I’d be scratching my head right now. Granted, both Canon and Sony have better autofocus algorithms, but that’s bound to be updated and fixed soon.

All the Things You Can Do

There are plenty of reason to be excited about the new Nikon Z 800mm f6.3 VR S. Even if you don’t own the Nikon z9, this lens is bound to be able to do a lot. We already talked about a safari adventure, but also consider it with the z6 II or the z7 II. You’ll have an even lighter kit, and the camera will nail photos of big cats and hyenas pretty easily. Then consider just how incredibly durable Nikon’s cameras and lenses are. We’ve put them through torture tests that some photographers would find preposterous. However, they’ve always survived, and we’re confident this new lens will too. We say that even without testing it yet.

To counter any doubts about Nikon’s autofocus, there are memory recall points. It can pretty much get to any pre-selected autofocus area using an assigned button. This will be really useful when trying to photograph a subject through trees.

We’re going to need to test this lens out to see how it performs though.

Primary Features of the Nikon Z 800mm f6.3 VR S

