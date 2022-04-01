Kodak Announces New Kodak Moments Fridge Just for Film

Finally! Kodak is on a roll recently with announcements. Following the announcement of Kodak Gold 200 in 120 format, they’re announcing a new fridge. The new Kodak Moments Fridge is designed for photographers who’d rather shoot film and stay broke, especially those extremists who don’t even eat. I mean, food photos won’t get you likes on Instagram, will they? Besides, inflation is making food prices so high. Why go buy a dollar slice at your local pizza joint when you can just shoot film? Who needs vegetables anyway?

Just like their new film emulsions, the new Kodak Moments Fridge seemed to be a rebadging effort. With that said, the Kodak Moments Fridge seems incredibly similar to a Whirlpool model announced at CES years ago. It comes complete with features like a separate freezer, temperature control, bins, etc. The doors even have space for special storage.

This seems great for anyone who’s been hoarding film for years. I know I have! In situations where you’re sharing space in the fridge with someone else, you’re probably pressured to get rid of all your film; I’ve been gifted a lot of it as a response to just this situation. But with the new Kodak Moments Fridge, you can store all that precious film for when the end time comes. You might be able to document the next pandemic with it! Or the next world war! Maybe a Y2K situation will happen all over again!

For extra effect, the Kodak Moments Fridge is adding what they like to call a Haze Filter. Every time you open it up, the Kodak Moments Fridge will spritz a built-in aerosol can to deliver a cinematic look. For safety purposes, the spout is pointed towards the lightbulb in the back of the fridge. This helps to soften the haze effect. But it can be a pretty psychedelic look when you combine it with the color-changing LED lights.

Clearly, Kodak is going to viral Instagram marketing with the fridge by giving it lights that change colors combined with the aerosol haze. You’re probably going to dress up like an 80’s style mad scientist every time you open the fridge up.

The new Kodak Moments Fridge is going for $799 and comes with empty film containers of Kodachrome for extra vintage effects. Better yet, they’ve also got those silver colors tops everyone was going crazy for.

Below is the official Press release from Kodak:

Kodak Moments Announces New Kodak Moments Fridge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. April 1, 2022 – Kodak Moments, a division of Kodak Alaris, continues the expansion of its film product portfolio with the launch of Kodak Moments Fridge, satisfying consumer demand.

“The Kodak Moments Fridge was introduced to keep photographers broke,” said the Manager of Film Capture Products, Kodak Moments Division. “Although it’s been around for many years, it’s the most popular way to store film today. One main reason for its popularity is the prolonging of film’s lifespan. We understand from our customers that film can be costly, so we’re helping them make their purchases last longer. This is a great opportunity for aspiring photographers looking to make the jump from digital to 35mm or medium format photography.”

The new Kodak Moments Fridge is an affordable, entry-level film refrigerator featuring an ideal combination of warm saturated color, cool tones, or any color of the rainbow thanks to the color-changing LED light. A built-in aerosol can helps accentuate #demtonez for Social Media Content Creators. It is designed for any level photographer who wishes to stay broke and shoot film.

Starting today, the Kodak Moments Fridge is available for dealers, retailers, and distributors around the world and is intended to keep photographers as broke as possible.

Editor’s Note: This is obviously an April Fool’s Joke.