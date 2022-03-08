Which 85mm Lens for Canon RF Mount Is the Best?

The 85mm lens is highly regarded by many photographers. It’s useful for things like portrait photography, street photography, and even in some sports. And if you’re a Canon RF Camera user, there are a few options you should pay attention to. But which 85mm lens for Canon RF is the best? Well, we looked at various 85mm lenses available for Canon RF mount. Take a look at our selection of what we think are the best 85 lenses for the Canon RF system.

How We Chose the Best 85mm Lens Options for Canon RF

Our roundups include only products we’ve fully reviewed. You’ll never see a product we haven’t fully reviewed in a roundup. We’re linking to each of our reviews as well.

This roundup of the best 85mm lenses for Canon has only lenses that can deliver what most photographers need.

Our quest for the best 85mm Lens for Canon RF mount meant we needed to do build quality tests. Our torture tests are often some of the most renowned in the photo industry.

For the most part, we’re recommending the 85mm lenses on the higher end. But you’ll find that some of these are more affordable. The Samyang 85mm lens for Canon RF option we talk of is very affordable.

You typically buy an 85mm lens for the bokeh or capturing scenes from a distance.

The product images and sample images in this roundup of the best 85mm lens for Canon RF cameras were all shot by our staff of photographers.

Canon RF 85mm f1.2 L USM

Pros

Ultra-fast aperture

Snappy autofocus

Razor-sharp

Excellent image quality

Robust weather sealing

Cons

Lacks image stabilization

Heavy (hope you’ve been doing those bicep curls!)

Slight vignetting when wide open

How’s the Bokeh?

In our review, we state:

“Look at that beautifully creamy bokeh! When shooting with the Canon RF 85mm f1.2 L USM, the transition between in-focus and out-of-focus areas is smooth and gradual. Portrait photographers who prefer to shoot wide open will love how this helps isolate their subjects from the environment.”

Canon RF 85mm f2 IS STM

Pros

Excellent bokeh and color

Stabilized

Lightweight

.5x Macro capabilities

Affordable at $699

Cons

No lens hood included

No weather sealing

No focal distance

How’s the Bokeh?

In our review, we state:

“While the f2, of course, won’t get the same backgrounds as Canon’s f1.2 lens for the RF mount, considering the lens’s price, the blur is fantastic. Backgrounds are softly blurred into oblivion. Even stepping the lens down for a sharper subject, the focal length and Full-Frame mount mix for excellent soft backgrounds.”

Samyang 85mm f1.4 RF

Pros

Weather sealed

Affordable

Sharp

Beautiful

Anyone in front of this lens looks wonderful

Cons

Malfunctions, especially with autofocus and sometimes with exposure metering

Messes with exposure simulation

How’s the Bokeh?

In our review, we state:

“With the right amount of color and balance to a scene, the Samyang 85mm f1.4 RF’s bokeh can really make the subject stand out. Here’s a photo of me being lit by my iPhone. Look at how beautiful and creamy the bokeh is. More importantly, look at how much separation there is. The focus fall-off is gorgeous. Because this lens focuses so closely too, you can compress your subject. During the pandemic, there are days where I feel and look like I’ve put on 5 lbs, but this lens makes it all okay.”

