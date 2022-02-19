How Can the Fujifilm X100V Successor Be Made Better?

Honestly, Fujifilm got the Fujifilm X100v nearly perfect. It’s difficult to top a camera like that when it does almost everything a photographer could want. But, it can be made even better. The compact camera world is seriously lacking because manufacturers forgot how to make cameras that foster passion. One of the major exceptions to this is the Fujifilm X100V. To this day, it’s still on the wish list of many a photographer. So how can Fujifilm make it better? Well, we’re going to share our wish list here.

Natura, Superia, and a Tungsten Film Simulation

One of the ways we genuinely think that the Fujifilm X100V Successor could hit a home run is by giving it a few more film simulations. There are many a meme going around about how Fujifilm is killing their film division, but I don’t think that’s the case. In fact, the Fujifilm X100V Successor could satisfy these folks by coming out of the box smelling like darkroom chemicals. Only then would those photographers feel like all the work they did to shoot the film and then digitize the negatives meant anything.

Of course, I’m kidding, sort of…

Anyway, a bunch of films could live on digitally. The death of Fujifilm Natura is still a wound that hasn’t been closed. The beautiful ISO 1600 film was incredible to shoot with and very fun. What’s more, a tungsten film-look could be something very inspiring to work with.

Oh, and personally speaking, I’d want a better flash for it.

Majorly Improved Autofocus

Autofocus hasn’t always been a strong suit of Fujifilm’s. Sure, the new LM lenses are making things faster. But I think our entire staff would agree that many other manufacturer’s autofocus are easier to use. This is because of the significant differences that make Fujifilm cameras feel more like Olympus cameras when focusing. With the Fujifilm X100V Successor, they’ve got the opportunity to change this up.

How about better face detection that doesn’t focus on the eye-lashes when you’re shooting wide open? Alternatively, what about even faster autofocus in general? Finally, pet face detection could be a fun addition. I’m sure there are bunches of street photographers photographing dogs.

Just Fully Weather-Seal the Lens Already

One of the biggest things that annoyed us about the Fujifilm X100V was that it wasn’t fully weather-sealed. Fujifilm tried to keep the size small. But I don’t think anyone would mind them making it just a bit larger and fully weather-sealing the lens.

Come on, Fujifilm, don’t half-ass it.

For those wondering if this is about using your camera in the rain or snow, it’s not. Instead, it’s about the longevity of a product. When a product has better weather-sealing, it lasts longer. Couple this with all the firmware updates you get, and the Fujifilm X100V Successor will work just as well as the day you got in at the end of its life.

Why More Megapixels Could Make Sense, But It Also Might Not

I think we can universally agree here on not needing more megapixels. Sure, the Fujifilm X100v has an improved lens that could resolve the sensor. But there’s no need to give the sensor any more megapixels. Instead, maybe give us even cleaner high ISOs? That’s something even I’m debating as I adore the look of Fujifilm files at high ISOs when you mix in the film simulations.

While I say this, I also understand how more megapixels could help. When I used the X100v during Black Lives Matter protests, the world was deep into the global pandemic. There are indeed times when I would’ve liked to have cropped photos more just to be safe and keep a distance. Cropping is an excellent tool for photojournalists that need it. Maybe this is something to consider.

A Brass Version That Patinas with Time

The Fujifilm X Pro 3 gave us Titanium versions. Well, what about a brass version of this camera with black paint that will patina over time? That way, any photographer who buys it will cherish it for a long time and be able to show off just how well worn it is. It’s a badge of pride for many photographers to show off that they actually use their cameras and that they’re not just expensive toys. Brass also, honestly, isn’t all that heavy. Leica did it with the Leica M11, and that’s a camera I’d gladly tote around all day.

The audience that buys the Fujifilm X100 series of cameras won’t mind at all.

An Improved Battery Life with More Internal Storage

One of the problems with the Fujifilm X100V was the battery life. So with the Fujifilm X100V Successor, there might be a need to use the company’s newer batteries in the XT4. Combine this with another problem that hasn’t been addressed: wanting dual card slots. Well, you could add more internal storage the way the Leica M11 did.

Are you seeing a trend here? I sure am.

A Variant of the Fujifilm X Pro 3’s Screen

Folks either adore or hate the Fujifilm X Pro 3’s screen. I think it’s terrific, but it could’ve been made more useful. There are situations where I’d like it to be more useful when photographing in weird angles. So the Fujifilm X100V Successor could use this screen but perhaps make it flip out to the side and rotate around.