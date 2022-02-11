The Best Fujifilm Lenses Under $500 That You’ll Love

Without a doubt, Fujifilm offers some of the best quality at the most reasonable prices a photographer could ask for. Some folks may think switching to Fujifilm is financially out of their reach because of the assumption that the lenses are too expensive. This is part of their “mystique” in our opinion. Sure, some of the Fujifilm lenses can be pricey! But you’d be shocked that some of the best Fujifilm lenses under $500 shoot like much pricier products. In fact, we think there are more quality lenses under $500 on the Fujifilm platform than on competing systems. And lucky for you, we’ve reviewed most of them. Here are some of the best Fujifilm lenses under $500.

Choosing the Best Fujifilm Lenses Under $500

If you love prime lenses, then you’re seriously spoiled for choice when it comes to Fujifilm lenses. That’s not to say there aren’t some spectacular zooms too. But honestly, Fujifilm is best with their primes. Fuji users are well taken care of when it comes to quality lenses on the cheap. Most of these XF lenses that cost under $500 are weather-sealed. They also offer a decent amount of aperture blades for nicer bokeh. Best of all, they all offer levels of sharpness that are usually found in lenses with significantly higher price tags. Color reproduction, bokeh, and autofocus performance in these budget lenses also defy belief. It’s hard to go wrong with any of these choices if you shoot with a Fujifilm X Mount camera. Here’s some more info on how to figure out the best Fujifilm lenses under $500.

Don’t forget about weather-sealing. It’s very worth it to remember how good it is. Even if you’re not taking your camera out into the rain or snow, it will still keep your sensor clean.

For the fastest autofocus performance, try to keep your camera in the boost-mode.

These lenses are incredibly small. You can shove a few in your camera bag and be happy to shoot all day.

There are lenses for landscapes, portraits, street photography, candids, and so much more here on this list.

Fujifilm 16mm f2.8 R WR

Here are the pros and cons from our full review:

Pros

Small

Lightweight

Weather sealed

Fun to use

Affordable

Good for documentary work and travel

Incredibly fast autofocus

Cons

Not sure why there isn’t an effective manual focus distance scale for hyperfocal length shooting

It’s a wide angle lens with a relatively slow aperture for an APS-C camera system

Fujifilm 23mm f2 R WR

Here are the pros and cons from our full review:

Pros

Good image quality

Seriously and surprisingly fast focus. This lens is officially Fujifilm’s fastest.

Fast focus on the X Pro 2, X-T2, and even the X Pro 1. The latter completely shocked me.

Nice colors

Compact size

Weather sealing

Turning the aperture ring feels nice and smooth until the clicks come in. It’s a tactile experience that’s just lovely.

Sharp images

Fairly nice bokeh

Affordable price point

Cons

Something about this lens just simply doesn’t have the magic the 23mm f1.4 R does

Fujifilm 27mm f2.8 R WR

Here are the pros and cons from our full review:

Pros

Compact

Weather-sealed

Great bokeh, when you get in close

Good center sharpness

Great price

Cons

Some colored fringing

Softer corners

Fujifilm 35mm f2 R WR

Here are the pros and cons from our full review:

Pros

Great sharpness

Nine aperture blades make the bokeh as good as it can be

Small size

Weather resistance

The fastest focusing lens that Fujifilm has offered as of the publication of this review.

Cons

Just f2…a refresh to the 35mm f1.4 actually would have been more appreciated and pushed the system ahead overall

Fujifilm 50mm f2 R WR

Here are the pros and cons from our full review:

Pros

Weather sealing

Fast autofocus performance on the newer cameras (sorry X Pro 1 users)

Sharp optics and image quality

Nice bokeh

Only gets sharper when you use a flash

Pretty compact

Nice build quality

Cons

Not much, honestly

