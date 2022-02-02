Great News If You’re Reading on an iPad!

Hi folks, if you aren’t aware already, there’s a better way to read our website on the iPad. There was a point years ago where reading our site on the iPad was wonderful. But, to be fair, iPad users are the smallest userbase of the site’s audience. So we didn’t put as much time and resources into developing how our site looked on the iPad. However, there’s now a far better option: our app.

You can view this article and much more with minimal banner ads in our brand new app for iOS, iPadOS, and Android. And for $24.99/year, you can have a banner ad-free experience.

If you haven’t known about it already, we spent nearly a year building our app. It’s available for iOS, Android, and iPadOS. I’ve received occasional emails complaining about the interface on the iPad. So, when we went about designing the new Phoblographer app, we decided to take a fresh approach on the iPad. If you download it, you’ll see that it’s a far superior experience to our mobile website and probably even our desktop experience. With that said, we’re also huge fans of our iOS and Android apps. We’re even bigger fans when you remove the banner ads.

That’s right! If you pay us $24.99/year, you can get rid of the banner ads on our iOS, iPad, and Android apps. You’ll have uninterrupted reading. That’s a very small price to pay. I regularly can spend more than that at a bar.

Our membership isn’t just giving you access to the content, but a few other goodies are coming soon. And we hope you’ll tag along for some of the best Phoblographer to come.

Download our app foriOS, iPadOS, and Android. And for $24.99/year, you can have a banner ad-free experience.