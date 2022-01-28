What a Start! 5 of the Best Photographs from January (NSFW)

We had an awesome start to 2022. From the publication side, more and more of our readers signed up to The Phoblographer’s official app. And from the creative side, we were able to feature some stellar photographs from new and seasoned photographers. Always a publication that enjoys reflection, let’s take a look at some of the best photographs we featured in January.

Cameras Used to Create the Best Photographs

The Best Photograph from Lance Wilson

Lance Wilson is 14 years old. He’s so young we had to get permission from his mom in order to feature one of the best photographs we saw in January. But don’t be mistaken; this isn’t only a solid shot because of the creator’s age. This image is a photo any photographer would be proud of creating. The timing is impeccable and, in our opinion, captures the energy of the ocean completely. If you want to know how Wilson made the image, take a look here.

The Best Photograph from Brandon Casey

Our series Creating the Photograph allows us to take a deep dive into a photographer’s creative process. Brandon Casey was the first photographer in 2022 to invite us into his story. Why do we love this photo? Is it the warm sunset tones? Maybe it’s dream stars in the night’s sky? It’s likely the young astronaut observing the spectacular rocket launch, right? The correct answer it’s all of the above, and it gets extra points because the subject in the photo is Casey’s son. Read all about it here.

The Best Photograph From Andrew Low

Andrew Low is a portrait photographer from Scotland. In 2021, his work landed in the top five images at the International Photography Awards. And we understand why. His approach to portraits is slightly unorthodox, as he’s not overly concerned with everything being super sharp. Like with this image, he’s opted for a deep mood, with creative flair via cool light painting. He shoots a lot of his work on film, too, although a digital camera is never far away. Read about him here.

Hiren Vekaria Is New to Photography

Hiren Vekaria began his serious venture into photography back in 2019. That’s not long ago at all. But he’s spent that time knuckling down and learning about the craft, practicing as often as he can. The time and effort are paying off, as is evident from this image. It’s a lovely moment between two zebra’s, possibly parent and child. It’s a nurturing scene and one that highlights the beauty of connection. Read more about his journey here.

Natalia Kovachevski Shows the Female Gaze

“As a photographer, it’s so important to never put a model under pressure,” said model/photographer Natalia Kovachevski. She added, “I’d urge other photographers not to forget that the model can change his, her, or their mind–at any point in time.” Having experience on both sides of the lens, Kovachevski can create nude photographs showing the female form from the female gaze without being seedy. This image above is a lovely portrayal of two women sharing a moment together. They’re in their natural form, in a natural environment. It’s truly moving. See more of her work here.

We’re Ready for More

