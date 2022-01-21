5 Ocean Photographs That Will Make Your Day Even Better

The ocean is one of Earth’s most beautiful elements. It’s the ideal location to find peace, reflect, and, of course, create photographs. Due to its unpredictable nature, creating good ocean photographs can be tricky. It requires a lot of patience and some understanding of the waters. But when the shot arrives, it can be spectacular. To give you an overwhelming sense of tranquility, we’ve selected five photographs that provide all the healing vibes of the ocean.

Tobias Hägg Uses a Drone for His Ocean Photographs

Tobias Hägg went with technological advancements and turned to drones to help him create his stunning ocean photographs. By shooting from above, he made a birds-eye story about the majestic waters. We love the shades of blue and turquoise throughout this photograph, along with its soothing composition. You can see more of his work here.

This Ocean Photograph Is Almost 10 Years Old

Chris Burkard made this photograph almost a decade ago. Back then, he was the senior staff photographer for Surfer magazine (we’re unsure if he’s still there). Not only is this an incredible shot, but it also shows how capable cameras were, even a decade ago. Any present day photographer would be proud to make this image. So take it as a lesson. It’s not the best gear you need, it’s the best skills. Read more about Burkard here.

Swen Bachmann Creates His Ocean Photographs with Film

“To this day, one of my absolute favorite pictures is the Danish wave with the church tower on the coast,” said Swen Bachmann in a 2021 interview with The Phoblographer. He added, “I had to fight hard with the current, and the weather was like the sea, but for a few seconds, the sun came out and released this moment of happiness on film.” And that happiness continued, as we viewed this image, to put a smile on all our faces. The natural flow of the wave as it lures the eye towards the tower makes this a remarkable photograph. You can see more about Bachmann here.

Tom Hegen Shares a Serious Message

Despite having beautiful ocean photographs that make you feel a gentle breeze over your body when you view them, Tom Hegan’s work conveys a more profound message. The world of oyster farming divides opinion. In an interview with us, Hegan said, “It’s an animal that only lives for consumption, and the Oyster beds have an impact on the coastal waters.” He continued, “I don’t judge the places I photograph, I see myself more as an observer, documenting those places, providing an overview and insights on our relationship with nature.” You have two choices with his brilliant work. You can enjoy the images for what they are – glorious documents of our beautiful oceans. Or, you can dig into the message they send. Either way, we encourage you to check more here.

Hengki Koentjoro Sends You into Minimalistic Zen Mode

Minimalistic Zen Mode is a term I just made up. But check out this photo from Hengki Koentjoro and try to convince me that’s not where you went. It’s the type of image that makes you feel like everything will be okay, even in the most trying times. The black and white edit is a nice touch, adding a sense of mystery to the story. Koentjoro has plenty more like this, and you can check it out here.

