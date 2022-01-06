3 Great Leica Lenses to Adapt to L Mount Cameras

The great thing about the Leica L mount is that it’s incredibly adaptable. But more than anything else, you can adapt a ton of Leica M-mount lenses onto the camera bodies. Leica has an official adapter that boasts incredible build quality and reliability. But more than that, there are also tons of options available on the market. And you don’t need to spend an arm and a leg. We went into our Reviews Index to find some of the best Leica lenses to adapt to L mount cameras. Dive in with us!

You can view this article and much more with minimal ads in our brand new app for iOS, iPadOS, and Android.

The Phoblographer’s various product round-up features are done in-house. Our philosophy is simple: you wouldn’t get a Wagyu beef steak review from a lifelong vegetarian. And you wouldn’t get photography advice from someone who doesn’t touch the product. We only recommend gear that we’ve fully reviewed. If you’re wondering why your favorite product didn’t make the cut, there’s a chance it’s on another list. If we haven’t reviewed it, we won’t recommend it. This method keeps our lists packed with industry-leading knowledge. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Pro Tips on Choosing Leica Lenses to Adapt to L Mount

Here are some pro tips on choosing Leica lenses to adapt to L Mount cameras:

You don’t need to spend an arm and a leg. The Mitakon lens here is only a few hundred bucks.

If you’re going to do this, we recommend using the official Leica M to L adapter. Its build quality is second to none. And that translates to lenses that don’t shake when they’re on the camera.

Is it worth it to buy Leica lenses? Sure. They’ve got a build quality and look that are unlike anything else. Zeiss comes close, but not when it comes to build quality.

Zone focus with these lenses. They’ve all got the scales on them to help you do it.

These lenses are great for general use overall. We think you’ll really like them.

Mitakon 50mm f0.95 III

Why This Lens? The 50mm f0.95 is amazingly affordable for what it is. You’ll have a difficult time getting things in focus. But you’ll enjoy the images for sure!

In our review, we state:

“Personally speaking, I really, really adore this look. However, to be fair, I could see how it would annoy someone. I tried to remove it easily in Capture One 21, and it’s surely going to take some work. These lens flares help me believe that the Mitakon 50mm f0.95 III has coatings that the Japanese manufacturers don’t use.”

Buy Now

Leica 50mm f2 Summicron-M (Non-APO)

Why This Lens? The 50 cron is truly something special. This is the non-apochromatic version. It’s more expensive brother has a bit more “pop” to it, but this one also has something really going for it.

In our review, we state:

“The Leica 50mm f2 Summicron M is a stunning beauty in the image quality department. If you’re a pixel peeper, you’ll probably be impressed here. But honestly, this site was designed for folks who don’t pixel peep. Instead, you’ll appreciate how sharp it is without using tricks like contrast or saturation to make it appear sharper than it really is. Sharpness isn’t everything, though. The bokeh is smooth. The colors are beautiful. And, of course, there’s lens character.”

Buy Now

Leica 35mm f1.4 Summilux-M

Why This Lens? The 35mm f1.4 is a great lens in almost every single occasion. It’s hard to find something that it can’t do right. If you get yourself a good copy of it, it will live on your camera. Trust us.

In our review, we state:

“The colors from this lens are wonderful. When I look at the image quality, this lens delivers something about how it renders certain tones that remind me of the Leica M9. So if you want something close to that look, consider this lens. Again, we tested the Leica 35mm f1.4 Summilux ASPH on the Leica SL2s.”

Buy Now