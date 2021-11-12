Hi folks! Not long ago, we decided to do something for a little bit of fun. So we got into the NFT world! And today, we’re officially announcing some of our own NFTs for purchase on OpenSea. That means that, yes, we’re selling them for Ethereum. Some of them are limited, and some of them are available in a bit more quantity. Photographers have really been getting into NFTs as a way to make money and to protect their copyrights. After all, it’s a better way to secure the authenticity of your work. And in this case, we’re showcasing comments made on our website, and the first blog post we’ve ever made. So go check it out!