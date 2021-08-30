Get Your Hands on One of the Best Contax Cameras Ever Made

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on the Phoblographer.

If you’ve heard of the legendary Contax 645, then you’ve probably wondered about a 35mm format version. The true variant would be the Contax N1, but the Contax NX is almost the same camera. We’d know; we reviewed it! We all know that film camera prices are going up because they’re so in demand. But the Rare Camera Store has one right now at a lovely price. What’s more, you get a lens with it!

Welcome to the Rare Camera Store: a joint initiative of The Phoblographer and the wonderful folks at Blue Moon Camera. We work to bring you some of the coolest and rarest items for a great price.

The $450 listing for the Contax NX over at Blue Moon Camera says:

The Contax NX is an autofocus 35mm SLR produced in the early 2000s by Kyocera. It is a feature-rich camera and sports an impressive line of Carl Zeiss lenses. Exposure modes include full manual, aperture and shutter priority, as well as full program. The camera has Single, Continuous and Manual focus modes and various focus points can be chosen inside the viewfinder. Metering options include TTL, center-weighted average or 3% spot. The top shutter speed is 1/4000 and the slowest is 32 seconds, plus Bulb mode. Flash sync up to 1/125th. The NX can handle an ISO range of 6 to 6400 in manual ISO settings or 25 to 5000 when set to read DX coding. The Contax NX has a built-in motor drive for film advance and can be set to Single or Continuous advance with a rate of 2.3 fps.

Their version of the camera is barely used. And it comes with the awesome 24-85mm f3.5-4.5 lens. Lucky for you, we also reviewed the Contax NX with just that lens.

In our review, we stated:

The Contax NX has a lot going for it. Besides having access to a lot of great glass, the autofocus is top notch. Then there is the way the camera feels in the hands. Top this all off with it being so simple to use and you’ve got yourself a winner. But it’s not all perfect. The build quality will make it suffer in the cold. Additionally, I always question the durability of cameras like this in the long run. Mechanical shutters and cameras are more reliable. But that’s not going to stop you from making great photos with it. We really like the Contax NX

As I stated, I’d be careful with it in the cold. The Contax NX was designed with weather sealing in place. So if it gets too cold outside, the camera might have a few issues working. Of course, it needs a battery too. If you’re planning on staying in a warm place, you’ll never have problems. But when the temperatures start dropping into the teens (Fahrenheit), you’ll probably see issues.

We encourage you to head over to our review to see some sample images we shot with the Contax NX. But more importantly, you should head on over to Blue Moon Camera and take a look. Their Contax NX is in absolutely fantastic condition. And considering they tested it, it’s also a fair price.