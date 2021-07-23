There’s Something Very Special About This Leica 50mm F1.4 Lens

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer.

For my fellow Leica lovers here, if you know, you know. But for the rest of us, you might not realize why this Leica 50mm f1.4 lens is just so special. I could do a very sales-y thing by telling you all Leica lenses are special. But that wouldn’t help anyone, and this site doesn’t do things like that. Right now, the Rare Camera store has a silver Leica 50mm f1.4 lens sitting all by its lonesome. And if you’re sick of modern lenses being too sharp and clinical, then you’re going to want to really pay attention to this one.

Before I start talking about the listing of this lens for $3,250, I should explain why it’s special. First off, Leica has an acronym for ASPH, which stands for aspherical. These lenses have aspherical elements that cut down distortion. That tech, in and of itself, is already a bit clinical. Then Leica has another acronym – APO, which means apochromatic. Apochromatic lenses are even sharper. But this Leica 50mm f1.4 lens doesn’t have either of those. It’s an earlier silver lens with little to no patina. And that means it’s ready for you to use as if it’s a brand new optic.

All this translates into pure sharpness with more lens character and no special trickery. I’ve shot with a 50mm f2 non-ASPH non-APO. It’s bliss. I wish I didn’t have to send it back to Leica. And this silver Leica 50mm f1.4 is going to be that lens but taken further. This lens will be great for a variety of subject matter. Most notably, I’d use it for portrait photography. For an even better look, I’d use it with CineStill 800T in the right light.

“This Leica Summilux 50mm f/1.4 M mount lens (serial number 3929958) is an ultra-fast prime lens manufactured by Leica Germany. This lens is appropriate for the Leica M bayonet mount cameras such as the classic Leica M3. It is compatible with modern Leica M mount cameras.”

The lens also comes with the original box, which is incredible. If you’re a Leica user, always keep the box. Folks want those, and believe it or not, they can go for a fair amount of money.

Of course, you can put this little gem on a Leica M9, Leica M10-R, Leica M6, Leica M10D, etc. No matter what, you’re going to get beautiful quality. But even better, you have to remember that this is a Leica M mount. M mount lenses are some of the most adaptable ever made. You can slap it on your Canon RF, Sony FE, Nikon Z, or Leica L mount camera body. In fact, until September 1st, you’ll get a free Leica M to L adapter when you buy a Leica SL2 or a Leica SL2-s with the Vario-Elmarit-SL 24-70 f2.8 ASPH.

Head on over to Blue Moon Camera’s listing and pick up this rare Leica 50mm f1.4 in silver. You’ll love it!