Natural Light Portrait Photography Is Easy with These 5 Lenses

Natural light portrait photography is easy to do but difficult to master. But indeed, some of the most beautiful portraits are shot with diffused window light, skylight, or outdoors. Always remember that a five-in-one reflector is your best friend. However, the love of your life, the one you’ll always want by your side, is a lens that’s perfectly synced with the look you want to create. Finding the right balance of color, bokeh, and sharpness can be pretty tough. Luckily, The Phoblographer has reviewed the most lenses of any publication out there. And we’ve got an essential list and a few pro tips right here for you.

This piece is presented in partnership with LEICA. We’ve independently and ethically reviewed ALL the products in this roundup already without sponsorship. And we worked with Leica to recommend a few key gems to you. To learn more, we strongly encourage you to consider the Leica Akademie.

50mm f2 APO-Summicron-M ASPH

Pro Tip: This lens is one of the sharpest Leica has to offer. Combine it with a diffusion scrim for the harsh sunlight and Leica M10-R for the maximum resolution. This is the best way to use this lens for natural light portrait photography.

In our review, we state:

“The Leica 50mm f2 Summicron APO lens offers a modern look without losing its Leica heritage. Images are superbly sharp with beautiful bokeh. It is the perfect size to take with you anywhere and versatile for a variety of shooting applications.”

50mm f1.2 Noctilux-M ASPH

Pro Tip: This lens is a classic reissue of a vintage lens that everyone loved the look of. Want that vintage slide film look? Shoot with this lens on the Leica M10-R, bring the photos into Capture One Pro, use the ProStandard profile, and set the tonal curve to auto. You’ll be very, very pleased.

In our review, we state:

“That design also mimics the image quality of the original. The lens creates a dreamy softness and dark vignette at f1.2, with sharp subjects and deep colors stepped down. Vintage lenses offer some of that film look without the actual film. The Leica Noctilux 50mm f1.2 ASPH offers that old look, without the $40,000 price tag the original lens is fetching on eBay.”

75mm f2 Summicron-M ASPH

Pro Tip: The 75mm f2 is a choice for the folks who love the 85mm and 50mm look. It’s in-between, and that also means that it’s a very happy medium. You’ll get more room to work with a model in a studio than an 85mm lens, but you’ll also get the flattening effect that a 50mm can’t always deliver. For natural light portrait photography, you’re going to have a blast with this lens.

In our review, we state:

“The Leica 75mm f2 APO Summicron-M ASPH is a small telephoto lens among the Leica lineup. It makes up for its departure from the timeless Leica M-mount lens character with unrivaled sharpness, painterly bokeh, and accurate captures.”

35mm f2 APO Summicron-M ASPH

Pro Tip: The latest iteration of the Leica 35mm for M mount sports some of the closest focusing you can get from a lens like this. Yet it stays super small and is perfect for environmental portraits. We’ve got a whole guide to Leica 35mm M mount lenses right here for you to enjoy.

In our review, we state:

“The Leica APO Summicron 35mm f2 ASPH is a jewel in Leica’s crown. This lens produces images that have special qualities to them. The lens is built like a tank, finely tuned, and easy to use. It’s pricey, but it’s a must-have for Leica M mount camera owners.”

90mm f1.5 Summilux-M ASPH

Pro Tip: This lens will make the most of the Leica Visioflex or your LCD screen. And it shows you that hard work always pays off. Head out into the world, find some shadow coverage, and shoot natural light portrait photography with this lens and the Leica M10-R.

In our review, we state:

“The Leica 90mm Summilux delivers plenty of bokeh at f1.5. The background just melts away. Grass becomes a blur so smooth, it almost looks like background paper. The longer focal length and full-frame sensor mean there’s still some bokeh to be had when stepping the lens down as well. Points of light are soft and circular. I didn’t spot onion ringing or soap bubble bokeh.”

