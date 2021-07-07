Street Photographers: Have You Heard of the Mobiography Awards?

For more posts like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer.

Street photographers, we’ve got something special for you! We’re incredibly elated to announce that The Phoblographer is the media sponsor for the Mobiography Awards 2021. Mobiography was founded many years ago as a magazine for those interested in smartphone photography. And it’s continued to grow over the years. I know too well just how difficult it is to run and organize a blog, and this is why we’re thrilled to be a part of it. The Mobiography Awards champion innovations in smartphone photography and smartphone-related digital art. Want to enter? We’ll give you all the essential details below.

Who: Anyone in the world can enter the Mobiography Awards 2021 unless you’re prohibited by local laws. It’s being judged by a few great folks, yours truly included.

I’ve requested that I be one of the judges for Street, Landscapes, and Portraits. These three genres are major pillars that The Phoblographer‘s content is built on. And we’ve never discriminated against a photographer because of their gear. Just the other day, we made a great Flipboard storyboard with photographers we’ve interviewed who use their iPhones. Of course, the site reviews tons of cameras, lenses, lights, tripods, etc., but we also tackle mobile units when we think there are clear innovations. And for the Mobiography Awards, we’d be thrilled to see some creative freedom and innovation being employed.

What: You can enter images into five different categories of the Mobiography Awards 2021. Street/Urban, Landscapes/Nature, People/Portraits, Digital Art, Video/Multimedia. There are fees associated, you can enter up to 30 images, and you can win up to $1,000. The winners will be interviewed on The Phoblographer by our Arts Team.

Here’s a big tip: look at your image. Does it make you feel something? Would it make someone feel something if they didn’t have a personal association with it? If both the answers to that question are a resounding “yes,” then enter that photo. If you’re hesitant to answer or not sure, then don’t enter it. You’ve got a chance to show off some of your strongest images and also edit your portfolio accordingly. Just because an image works on Instagram doesn’t mean it will work well in a contest. Trust us; an algorithm is much different than trained photo editors.

When: You’ve got until Friday, August 20th, 2021 to enter, so choose carefully. We recommend coming up with around 100 of your strongest images. Then cull. Then cull again. You’ve got time. But let yourself become emotionally vulnerable to your images. Maybe you end up only submitting five photos. However, maybe those five photos will impress us and earn a win.

Where: You can enter here.

How: All the info you need to enter the Mobiography Awards 2021 is right here.

Why: It’s not for nothing that lots of folks who’ve been interviewed on The Phoblographer have had their careers kickstarted and made. We still receive kind emails about how we’ve helped photographers. There was even a year that I printed out all the kind messages and decorated my office with them. Looking at them reminded me that we help photographers out every single day despite the trolls. Plus, we’re the largest photography publication on Flipboard, where folks go to discover new photographers all the time.

Good luck, everyone!