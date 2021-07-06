No matter what genres of photography you shoot, there are Tenba camera bags for it.

Camera bags are a vital accessory for every photographer. We all need a way to get our gear safely from point a to point b. The camera bag market is a minefield, though. However, Tenba has been making camera bags for 44 years this year. You can guarantee that not only will Tenba camera bags stand up to both city and trail life, they’ll also be easy on the wallet, and they’ll look great. After the break, we rounded up four of the best ones that suit multiple genres of photography. Head past the break to see what you’ve been missing out on.

This post is presented by Tenba. Tenba has been designing and making camera bags since 1977. Whether you’re shooting deep in the city or the Outback, Tenba camera bags will get your gear there and back intact.

Tenba DNA 16 Slim Messenger Bag – For the Traveling Photographer

In our review, we said:

The Tenba DNA 16 Slim messenger bag takes what Tenba used to do, adds a bit more style, and refines its usability. This messenger didn’t ever feel uncomfortable when packed with gear. It’s weather-resistant too! And it will carry most of the gear you need to get the job done. We can’t recommend it enough.

Pro Tip: Tenba camera bags come with a lot of storage space for batteries, memory cards, and more. However, if you like to really get organized, you can get Tenba’s tool cases that will make you an organizational master. There are tool cases for batteries, cables, and more. Best of all, they are made from the same great materials as the camera bags.

Tenba DNA 9 – For the Film Photographer and Minimal Shooter

In our review, we said:

“The Tenba DNA 9 bag is great for those with small camera and lens kits. Leica M, film cameras, and APS-C digital cameras will live very well in this bag. The shoulder pad provides ample comfort. Best of all, you won’t over-pack the bag.”

Tenba Solstice 24L – For Landscape Photographers

In our review, we said:

“The overall design, build quality, ease of use, and configurable space make this a great bag for landscape photographers who like to take it all with them.”

Tenba DNA 15 Backpack – For the Weekend Warrior

In our review, we said:

“The Tenba DNA 15 Backpack is very much a bag that you would use when you’re going to be working as a photographer. It accommodates to the city lifestyle very well and can even lend itself to the weekend warrior who is taking the time to go on a trip or something.”

