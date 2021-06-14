I can’t wait to travel and shoot street photography again.

Let’s be blunt; lockdown sucks. Not having the freedom to travel sucks too. (Yes, I know, first world problems and all, but it still sucks!) Hopefully, this will be a thing of the past sometime soon. We can then dust off our cameras, grab our passports, and explore new lands. But where will we go? Allowing fantasy to take over, let’s explore the best cities and countries to shoot street photography in once lockdown is over.

About the Best Cities for Street Photography

I should make it clear, I’ve never shot in the cities mentioned below. But like you, I love to dream. If you would like to read about my first-hand experience of countries I’ve shot in, check out this article here.

Now, let’s go on a journey of fantasy and wonder.

1. Shooting Street Photography in Rome, Italy

Photo by Alessio Trerotoli

Okay, I admit, I have been to Rome. But that was back when I was a child and still wetting the bed (don’t judge me). The Italian capital is beautiful. Whether you’re exploring around the Trevi Fountain or getting close to Colosseum, the city is packed with tourists, perfect for the candid frame.

2. Saudi Arabia for Street Photography

Photo by Norah Alamri

I never thought Suadi Arabia would be on my list of places to shoot street photography. But when I discovered the work of Norah Alamri, I became totally inspired. The culture out there is so different from the norm in the west. When I immerse myself in a unique environment, I have the most energy to shoot street photography.

3. Beruit, Lebanon

Photo by Zayn Abunnasr

In 2020 we featured the important work of Zayn Abunnasr. He documented the aftermath of the tragic explosion that destroyed the city. So why would I want to shoot street photography there? Well, the city will need to rebuild; its people will need to heal and recover. A city that’s overcoming adversity is a good place for street photography. It provides a historical document of a difficult period and allows you to create meaningful work.

4. Cuba

Photo by Shevaun Williams.

As I’m currently in South America, I’m not too far from Cuba. And every street photographer I’ve spoken to says it’s an amazing place to shoot. Full of vibrant streets and willing subjects, it offers the perfect environment to create eye-catching street snaps. The internet sucks, but that’s a good thing: less time checking your phone and more time creating images!

5. Ethiopia

Photo by Kristian Leven

I’m a firm believer that street photography opens the door to emotional growth. It teaches you about different worlds within our world. When Kristian Leven traveled to Ethiopia, he couldn’t ignore the extreme poverty. It certainly wouldn’t be “fun” or “super cool” to create images in an environment full of so much suffering. But it can act as an eye-opener to the struggles of the world.

6. Toyko, Japan

Photo by Matthew Jordan Smith

I know, how cliche of me: selecting Toyko as a dream destination to shoot street photography. But these are my dreams, and I won’t let you take them away from me! The architecture, the foot-fall, and the culture, come on: it’s perfect for street photography. It’s expensive, though. So if you want to start a GoFundMe, I won’t be mad at you!

Where Will You Shoot After Lockdown?

I encourage you to dream with me. Where would you like to shoot street photography when governments restore our freedom of movement? Let us know in the comments below!

All images were previously submitted to The Phoblographer for use and publication. Lead photo by Kristian Leven.