This Remarkable, Creative Photography Will Be The Highlight of Your Day!

We love creative photography. It’s fun to look at and allows you to forget about the world’s troubles. Imagery doesn’t always have to have a deeper meaning, at least for the consumer. Often it can just be an enjoyable way to pass the time. And the photographers in this piece, along with their creative work, ensure that we forget time exists.

Dolly Ave Offers Creative Photography for Ad Campaigns

By the time she was 22, Dolly Ave was already working in L.A. photographing ads for major brands. Organizations like Adidas, Nike, and Reebok were filling up her resume. And it’s no surprise: her work ticks so many boxes. Art, action, landscape, and portraiture all fall under the umbrella of her creative photography.

Josephine Cardin’s Creative Photography Is Inspired by Music

Music is a powerful drug. It’s the soundtrack to many of our human experiences. Josephine Carin created her Comfort in Chaos series with music and other human experiences at the heart of it. When asked where her inspiration came from, she told us, “It was, as many of my projects are, inspired by music. In this case the song St. Jude by Florence + The Machine. I’m currently working on an ongoing project that explores the connection between music and art.”

Valerie Susloparova Has Some Playful Creative Photography

Photography and drawing are part of the same family: the art family. Russian creative Valerie Susloparova is both a photographer and an illustrator. She uses photography to present her drawings to the world, adding small props to make them more compelling. This is creative photography at its finest. Valerie’s work remains to be some of the most unique we’ve published on the site.

Fabian Oefner Brings Colors to Life

Swiss photographer Fabian Oefner uses art, photography, and science to create his work. He describes himself as a “curious investigator.” He clearly likes to push the boundaries with his creative photography. The results? Beautiful, gripping imagery that makes you want to know more!

In his series Dancing Colors, Oefner spent a lot of time in the experimentation room. He told us:

“I started by putting different grains on the speaker, rice, millet or sand and looked at the way they react to the sound waves. Eventually I came up with the idea of using salt, as it proved to be just right in terms of weight/height of bouncing off the surface of the speaker.”

He then added pigments to salt in order to create color within his scene. Remarkable work!

Elena Efremova Blends Cats and Coffee!

Elena Efremova took two rather mundane subjects and turned them into one compelling piece of creative photography. For Efremova, these quirky images carry a deeper meaning. She told us, “I sense my coffee cats not as simple animals but as guardian spirits of these places and coffee drinks in general.” Whether you get that same feeling or not, there’s no denying this is really cool work.

Carlos Ocando Wows Us with His Double Exposures

Earlier this year Carlos Ocando caught our attention with his wonderful double exposures. He loves nature, and he wanted to show just how much he enjoys immersing himself in it. In his interview, Ocando shares his long journey from Venezuela to the U.S. It’s a gripping read and one that will make you enjoy his creative photography even more.

Michael Zahornacky Creates Surreal Portraits

Creating portraits that stand out from the pack isn’t easy. But Michael Zahornacky dug into his mind and unleashed a series of images unlike any other. His portraits are fun, meaningful, and utterly majestic. He describes his work as showing hidden ideas through metaphors. It’s the type of portraiture that can either make you think deeply or just enjoy its creativity on a casual level.

Your Favorite Creative Photographers

We want – we need – more creative photography in our lives! Who are you digging right now? Whose work do you feel needs to be shown to the world? Let us know in the comments below. And if you feel we need to see your work, reach out on arts [at] thephoblographer dot com.

Lead image by Michael Zahornacky. All images used with permission.