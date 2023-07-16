How The Beautiful Leica M10-P Royal Thai Helped Charities

Leica camera models are typically pricier than those from most other camera brands. And those prices are well justified too. Using their cameras gives you a feeling of desire that no other cameras possibly come close to giving you. The sharpness in their images is legendary. If you’ve ever taken photos using any of their cameras, you’ll know what I’m talking about. They have released many expensive and exclusive editions to date. The Leica M10-P is one such edition for wealthy and fashionable camera collectors.

Leica M10-P Royal Thai

The Leica M10-P Royal Thai edition comes in two variations. These are purely cosmetic variations of the Leica M10-P, which we reviewed back in 2018. In our review, we said:

With the Leica M10-P, photographers have a camera that is designed for its low profile looks. Indeed, removing that big red logo does quite a bit for the camera. The Leica M10P has a very subtle and classic Leica look.

It’s plain to see that this special edition model is anything but low profile or subtle. If you don’t find the gold bright enough, the green and yellow leather will scream at you. The cameras were commissioned by the former president of the Thailand Photography Association and CEO of ThaiBev, Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi. They were created to celebrate the coronation of King Maha Vajiralongkorn of the Kingdom of Thailand. LeicaRumors reports that the Leica M10-P Royal Thai edition was announced in two variations:

Gold Kit

The star of this gilded kit is a gold-plated Leica M10-P camera with yellow crocodile leather. This kit has two lenses: a gold-plated Leica APO Summicron 50 f2 ASPH and a Leica Summilux 35 f1.4 ASPH lens. (10 kits made).

Green Kit

A gold-plated camera body with green crocodile leather that comes with a gold-plated Leica APO Summicron 50 f2 ASPH lens. However, just one lens comes with this kit variation. (20 kits produced).

Who Bought The Cameras?

These cameras are reportedly plated with actual gold, which is probably why their pricing was initially listed at a whopping $30,000 for the green kit, and $45,000 for the two-lens gold kit. Cameras from both kits feature a royal Thai emblem engraved on the top panel. Both come in a fine wooden box with the royal Thai insignia on top. The kits came with a hand-signed certificate of authenticity, signed by Mr. Sirivadhanabhakdi, the Leica Camera AG Chairman Dr. Andreas Kaufmann, and also Leica Camera AG’s CEO Matthias Harsch. At first, the plan was to sell them to the public and donate the money to the King’s charitable donations fund. But later on, they decided to auction most of the kits.

Of the 30 kits created in total, 6 were donated to the King of Thailand and other royals. One was presented to the Leica Museum in Germany, and one was kept by ThaiBev. A few weeks later, 21 kits were auctioned off in Bangkok and Singapore. They were auctioned for 80 million Baht or around $2.3 million. Hong Kong businessman Terence Cheung paid the top price of 30 million Baht or $863000 for one gold and one green Leica M10-P Royal Thai kit. The money collected from the auction was donated to various charities under the King of Thailand’s patronage.

Would You Use This Camera If You Owned It?

Firstly, hats off to the CEO of ThaiBev. With the backing of his King, in a remarkable display of ingenuity, he’s created a set of limited-edition cameras that will be much sought after in the years to come. As an avid camera collector myself, I can safely say that I’d treat such a camera with kid gloves should such a rare unit grace my possession. Its meticulous upkeep would involve regular, almost ritualistic cleaning throughout the year. Diligently shielding my existing collection from the perils of the desert humidity and dust is a monthly chore for me anyway. And if you wanted to see it, I’d probably make you wear a mask to prevent you from breathing on it. At $45,000, it wouldn’t be underneath me to give the utmost care to this camera.

But would I shoot a single frame with it? Probably not. Capturing a single frame with this camera would be improbable. Preserving its pristine condition and ensuring its future appreciation take precedence. Nonetheless, it’s not a camera you’d want to take out in public anyway. Occasionally even. In the vintage camera market, the tags Mint and EXC carry a lot of weight. But the one that gets collectors’ eyes glistening is always NIB (New In Box). Limited edition cameras when they remain unused often appreciate in value depending on the edition and age. And since the Leica M10-P Royal Thai edition also carries the backing of the Kingdom of Thailand, these units would undoubtedly soar in value a couple of decades from now.

All images seen on this page are from the LeicaRumors news page