The Canon RF 24-70mm F2.8 Now Corrects Focus Breathing

The Canon RF 24-70mm f2.8 lens is revered as one of the best all-around zoom lenses. It’s a Phoblographer staff favorite. It produces images with gorgeous hues, lovely contrast, loads of sharpness, and plenty of character. I kept gravitating towards this lens while reviewing the Canon EOS R6 Mk II . And editor-in-chief Chris Gampat awarded it five out of five stars in his initial review.

The gorgeous lens boasts one of the most versatile focal lengths for any photographer’s needs. It’s ideal for portraits, landscapes, interior details, weddings, street photography, travel, and commercial photography. So, how could this fabulous lens be improved?

Firmware Updates

Improved image stabilization

Corrects focus breathing

Previous updates added improved image stabilization when paired with the EOS R5 and R6. The most recent V1.0.8 firmware update corrects focus breathing.

Canon RF 24-70mm f2.8 Lens Review Update

I added the following to our Canon RF 24-70mm f2.8 lens review:

Lensrentals shipped out the Canon RF 24-70mm f2.8 lens with the updates installed alongside an R5 and R6 Mk II. It’s a workhorse lens and it’s easy to see why so many photographers enjoy it. It’s the perfect focal length to sit on your camera for long periods of time.

The most recent updates have added image stabilization when attached to the R5 and R6 camera bodies. V1.0.8 takes things a step further and corrects focus breathing. The update makes it easier to capture longer exposures without a tripod. It’s also a great pairing with the new EOS R6 II.

Focus breathing is primarily an issue that plagues videographers, although photographers can also run into problems when focus stacking. V1.0.8 does a fantastic job correcting it with these camera bodies. In video mode, the lens zooms in and out seamlessly. The Canon RF 24-70mm quickly achieves autofocus at both ends of the focal length without delay.

Commercial and landscape photographers who depend on finite details will notice a boost in performance with focus stacking. It’s more user-friendly than ever when paired with the new EOS R5 and R6 renditions.

Improved Image Stabilization

I tested the image stabilization with both the Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6 Mk II. It’s safe to say that longer exposures without a tripod aren’t my specialty. I naturally shake a little, especially when I haven’t eaten for a while. Longer lenses are typically more challenging for me when utilizing slower shutter speeds.

Canon’s IBIS is impressive. I captured usable frames with shutter speeds of up to two seconds. A rippled creek was captured as if it were still water. It was a pleasant surprise as I was shivering in negative temperatures in a frozen tundra.

With slower shutter speeds, I could also ensure all light bulbs were illuminated for fun images of neon lights.

Canon’s impressive image stabilization also made it more accessible to capture indoor portraits of my kitten. Pip is a very active kitty who is always on the move. Add low light and slower shutter speeds to the mix and it’s even more challenging. The 24-70mm lens had very few misses.

Focus Breathing Correction

I attached the RF 24-70mm f2.8 lens to the EOS R5 and EOS R6 Mk II bodies. Video functionality was up first. I took short videos while focusing. Canon has done an excellent job with the correction. There was minimally evident focus breathing. It’s much quicker and less evident than before.

I quickly zoomed in and out while focusing on my cats and kitchenware. The 24-70mm f2.8 lens didn’t disappoint and never hiccuped on either end of the focal length. It also did a fantastic job with focus-stacking. For this lens, we aimed to capture a lifestyle food item where every bit is in focus.

I tested the focus stacking with a basic still life image. The goal was to capture the desired crop from a close proximity and get everything in focus. Canon makes it easy. Enable focus stacking in the camera and press the shutter button. For fun, I layered a few of the frames in Photoshop and painted them on to see how accurate it was without automating everything. It did an excellent job.