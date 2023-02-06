Trying to remember your dreams after a while is challenging. Transforming dreams into photographs for the world to see is quite another. These five photographers let their imaginations be inspired by the various dreams they’ve had. Stretching the boundaries of reality, they’ve brought to life some visually surreal, dreamy photographs.

Rosie Hardy

No stranger to online fame, Rosie Hardy’s photographs have gone viral many times on Flickr. She recommends “investing in your life’s storyline” to come up with fresh and imaginative concepts for your next photography concept. Read more about why she says this in our interview with her.

Adeolu Osibodu

Photography has become his personal visual journal, says Lagos-based photographer Adeolu Osibodu. “I explore the sense of self and past selves all coming together,” he says about the importance of human subjects in his dreamy frames. He finds inspiration from multiple sources, as you can read in our interview with him.

Jovana Rikalo

She does her best to bring out the ideas that come from her dreams, and Jovana Rikalo enjoys the freedom and creativity she can pursue via her photography. Balancing natural light and strobes is a skill she’s mastered to create these dreamy outdoor portraits.

Alex Musgrave

Photoshop is something he uses at times, but photographer Alex Musgrave does his best to get his photos right in camera as much as possible. He says it’s a constant learning process for him, and he always sketches out the ideas before attempting to execute them. Movies inspire him a lot, as he says in an interview with us.

Lukasz Spychala

“You never know which of our dreams will come true,” says Lukasz Spychala about whether having dreams is really worth it at all. He much prefers the limited yet satisfactory choice of a few film frames over thousands of digital shots. Amazingly enough, dreamy scenes of his are all shot on analog film.

All images are used with permission and are copyrighted by the respective photographers. The lead image is by Rosie Hardy.