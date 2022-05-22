5 Female Asian American Photographers You’re Going to Love!

Welcome to Asian American Heritage Month 2022. It’s the time of the year when we put a little extra focus on Asian Americans, further highlighting the incredible photography they create. We’ll be sharing a blend of new and already featured photographers, ensuring we get your eyes on the best work in the space. In this piece, we’re shedding light on some of our favorite female photographers within the demographic.

Xyza Cruz Bacani Tells Stories You’re Going to Love

Georgia with her daughter Sharila and her grandchildren Lexuz and Winter lying on the bed in Nueva Vizcaya, Philippines. July 18, 2017

Xyza Cruz Bacani was part of our Visual Momentum series in which we partnered with Fujifilm to share important stories from around the world. Bacani is familiar with the migrant population in Hong Kong and uses photography to connect to the community and share stories from other migrants. Bacani exposes the harsh realities many migrants endure each day in the region. However, while sharing their struggle, her exceptional photography talents also highlight their humanity. It’s beautiful. The work became a book,We Are Like Air, and you can learn more about the full story here.

May Xiong Is One of the Great Surreal Female Asian American Photographers

We first featured the work of May Xiong back in 2014. We were glued to her conceptual photography and taken over with curiosity as to how and why she created this type of work. From dead fish as props to smoke bombs and creative painting, the work Xiong produced was mesmerizing. If you like work that goes against the grain, you’ll surely enjoy the work made by this Asian American Photographer. You can check it out here.

Shanyn Fiske Is One of the Most Inspirational Female Asian American Photographers We’ve Talked To

Simply put, Shanyn Fiske is one of the most talented fashion photographers we’ve featured on The Phoblographer. Her work is clean, well-composed, and verges on conceptual. She’s fought hard to gain respect in the field of fashion photography. “I’m 45 years old. I’m a petite Asian woman. I don’t fit the mold of the fashion photographer in this country in any way, shape, or form,” she told The Phoblographer. She’s proof that exceptional photography and thick skin always prevail, as she is now enjoying success with her craft. Check out her work here.

Grace Chen Stands Out Amongst Female Asian American Photographers

Grace Chen has plenty of wanderlust which encourages her to explore and document new lands with her camera. With 13 years of experience in photography, Chen has carved out her photographic identity and creates images that tell you about her personality. They’re adventurous, risky, balanced: a lot like her. From the starry skies to ancient architecture, Chen’s work comprises a well-rounded travel photography portfolio. And you can see more of it here.

Lanna Apisukh Was Featured in The New York Times

Far Rockaway, New York, May 2, 2021: Skateboarder Charlotte Tegen resting after a long day of skating and teaching a skate clinic with GrlSwirl NYC at Bayswater skatepark.

Early this year, our Junior Photo Editor, Feroz Khan, spoke with the uber-talented Lanna Apisukh. She’s a photojournalist with a penchant for film photography, often using her analog cameras to shoot assignments. Once lacking self-belief, there was a time Apisukh didn’t think she had the talent to become a photojournalist. However, she pushed beyond her barriers, continued to document cultures and communities to an exceptionally high standard, and eventually found her path. Amongst many commissions, Apisukh was featured in The New York Times, which is evidence that she definitely belongs in the world of photojournalism. See her story here.

Who Are Your Favorites?

The Phoblographer is constantly looking to highlight fresh photography from the best photographers in the space. As it’s Asian American Heritage Month, we’d love to learn about new photographers from this demographic. Which photographers do you like? Do you feel you have work we should see? Let us know in the comments below. Thanks for reading.

Lead image Grace Chen. All images used with permission.