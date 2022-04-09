Why It’s Not Important to Find Your Photography Niche

What’s my photography niche? How do I find my photography niche? I’m struggling to find my niche. There are some of the questions and comments that arise for photographers. Once the initial infatuation fades, many believe it’s time to knuckle down and find a genre that best amplifies their photographic voice. When people can’t find that niche, they become disillusioned and feel like something is wrong, but there isn’t.

The Argument for Finding Your Photography Niche

There are good reasons to find a photography niche. First of all, it allows you to invest your time and energy into one genre, studying it and improving your skills within that area. Doing the same type of photography many times will help you progress quicker than doing it every now and then.

Secondly, having a niche allows you to build an audience that can connect to your photography. Over time they can instantly recognize your work. Naturally, this will take time (and most people won’t reach this point), but by sticking to one genre, you have a better chance of establishing your name in a particular section of the photo industry.

Another thing having a photography niche makes easier is networking. If you’re thinking of going pro, or wish to establish your name in the field, then networking is an integral part of achieving that goal. It’s difficult to network with multiple people in multiple genres, especially if you want to do it effectively. Sticking to one photography niche makes it easier to target the influential people within that genre. You can build more meaningful and sustainable relationships, which will benefit you in the long run if your photography is good.

You may be thinking, “With all that’s good with finding a niche, why are you about to say it doesn’t matter?” Follow me.

Why Not Having a Photography Niche Is Okay

First of all, not everyone who practices photography does so to get in the deep end. I’d argue that most photographers (people who have a camera) are just dipping in and out of the art form. They sometimes take their camera with them, and sometimes they’ll quite happily leave it at home. There’s no real reason for them to lock down on a niche (unless they want to), and casual shooting is the best decision.

Then you have the enthusiasts who have decided that their smartphone camera won’t cut it and need a dedicated camera to advance to the next level. They like their day job but want to take photography seriously to the point others classify them as “real photographers.” This type of photographer is the one who frets about having a photography niche. I often see them on Reddit asking the community what they can do to find the niche they strongly believe they need.

The truth is, there’s nothing wrong with shooting many genres and not dedicating yourself to one. If you like all types of photography, then so be it; it’s not bad. If you want to shoot landscape one week and street photography the next, why is that a problem? I’d argue that being a versatile photographer is almost a niche in itself.

Over time, not having a specific niche will allow you to create an eclectic portfolio. It shows you’re passionate about all types of photography. Being versatile gives you the opportunity to experience more things in life; photography isn’t just about the photos. It’s about traveling, learning, challenging yourself, and achieving comfort outside your comfort zone. I’ve said before; photography offers many life lessons, and being a jack of all trades will undoubtedly teach you a lot.

Final Thought

Don’t overly concern yourself about finding your photography niche. If you find it, awesome, but if not, it’s far from the end of the world. Just because the unwritten rule book tells you to do something, it doesn’t mean you’re wrong if you don’t. Above all else, photography is about enjoyment, and it’s about having something that makes this difficult life a little more tolerable. Let’s not spoil it by worrying about things that aren’t important in the long run. So be comfortable outside of a niche, be grateful you have the craft, and enjoy your photographic journey.

Do you think it’s essential to have a photography niche? How do you manage not having one? Let me know in the comments below. Thanks for reading.