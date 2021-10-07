It’s Comfortable! Morally Toxic Wraith 20L Review

Camera bags are a dime a dozen these days, with most promising to be the only one you need. It’s a marketing ploy. Most will choose functionality over comfort. Other bags are comfortable and skimp on the looks department. Some nail design and comfort but negate functionality. It really shouldn’t be that difficult to find a functional, comfortable, and attractive bag. That’s the gap the Morally Toxic Wraith 20L bag hopes to bridge.

It’s one of four new designs by the company aimed to check all three boxes. Even more, Morally Toxic uses environmentally conscious materials and has created a fair work environment. The Wraith is a comfortable bag with textured material and thoughtfully placed pockets. The textured materials are contrasted with a smooth, suede-like material, and the pairing feels a bit edgier. However, the cool aesthetic is also met with a few odd design flaws.

Too Long Didn’t Read

The Morally Toxic Wraith 20L is a comfortable messenger bag that offers quick access to your gear. It is loaded with strategically placed pockets. Some of the pockets would be greatly benefited by more flexibility, and not all of the zippers are weather-sealed.

Pros And Cons

Pros

Comfortable padded strap

Integrated pockets on internal dividers

Lots of organization options

Luggage pass through

Accessible

Durable Materials

Zipper on laptop compartment is weather-sealed

Cons

Main compartment zipper isn’t weather-sealed

Internal dividers are very stiff

Strap is too long to wear as a sling

Dual front-organiser pockets are really snug

Gear Used

I tested the Morally Toxic Wraith 20L with several different configurations to see what gear would work. The Fujifilm X-T4 with a Fujifilm 18mm f1.4 lens and a Leica SL2-S with a Leica 20mm f2 APO Summicron lens both fit. I also tested it with my Canon 5D Mark III with the Canon 50mm 1.2L lens and the 85mm f1.2L II lens. My 16” MacBook pro also slides in the laptop pocket.

Innovations

There are only so many options for a messenger bag. Morally Toxic designed the Wraith 20L with materials that stand up to conformity. I appreciate the side pockets on the internal dividers. The bag will most likely appeal to those who like street or casual designs.

Tech Specs

The following was provided by Morally Toxic:

Constructed with tough fabrics that are treated to repel liquids

Padded main storage for camera gear with movable dividers

Laptop pocket with two-side opening for easy access.

Unique “Frog” pocket for stowage of wet items, with collapsable divider, accessible

from bag exterior to avoid contact with electronics

Dual front organiser pockets with inward access to prevent side access

Protective front flap with zipped access to tablet stowage

Secret pocket for cash and passport security

Internal dividers with integrated pockets – ideal for cables, filters and lens cloths

Stowage strap for connecting to roller-cases

Woven nylon adjustable shoulder strap with detachable padded shoulder strap, and dual strap attachment points for use messenger or sling style

Dual carry handle on top with connecting pad

Smart use of fabrics in its construction avoids waste

Choice of two sizes and three colours

5 Year global warranty

Ergonomics

The Morally Toxic Wraith 20L bag has a great variety of pockets. The front pocket can fit a large tablet, notebook, or a sketch pad. The front flap unsnaps at the bottom to reveal two pockets. Underneath the flap is a hidden pocket intended for smaller personal items such as a wallet, passport, and cell phone.

There are two pockets that have inward facing zippers for an added measure of security against pickpockets. The left pocket has a wide pocket with two narrower pockets underneath as well as three pen sleeves. The right pocket has two wide pockets and a keyring.

There is a pocket on the back of the Wraith 20L that can fit a pack of instant film with some room to spare. The laptop compartment is also on the back and it accommodates most 15” laptops. My 16” Macbook Pro fit just fine. There is also a luggage pass-through.

Morally Toxic has designed one side of the bag with a frog pocket which is ideal for keeping wet items away from your gear. I often put my jacket in there while shooting. On the other side is a stretchy pocket big enough to fit my large glass water bottle.

The main compartment of the Wraith 20L is accessed through the middle zipper and is rather large. It comes with two removable dividers with pockets on the sides of each. At first, these dividers are very stiff. After a break-in period of a few days, I found the three compartments easily housed mirrorless cameras and lenses. When shooting a larger DSLR, I found it best to remove one of the dividers and essentially split the bag in two.

Morally Toxic designed the Wraith with both a padded grab handle as well as a shoulder strap. The shoulder strap can be worn cross-body or sling style. When the strap is attached to the D-rings on the back of the bag for sling style, it was too long for my 5’6” height. I found it better to leave the strap as is for over-the-shoulder carry. This might not be an issue for anyone who is a few inches taller.

Build Quality

The bag’s exterior is made of a treated material that is resistant to stains and moisture. The inspiration for the textured design is from a map of Stagsden, where the company is based. I placed the bag underneath a sprinkler to see how it performed. Both materials got pretty wet and the water didn’t soak all the way through.

The weather-resistant zipper of the laptop worked as intended. I wish Morally Toxic would design all major zippers in this fashion, especially the top zipper. If liquid were to spill on top of the bag, it would soak through because it’s nylon. That would make me nervous if I were planning on shooting outdoors with the possibility of heavy rain.

I think one of the best features of this bag is the comfort of the shoulder strap. The shoulder pad zips on, ensuring that it stays in place. The plastic hardware materials are a peculiar design choice; I’d prefer metal hardware for durability and to cut down on the usage of plastic.

Ease of Use

The Wraith is boxy and doesn’t have much wiggle room. It was difficult to get camera gear in and out at the beginning with how rigid everything was. After a short break-in period, this becomes easier. I think accessibility would be improved if Morally Toxic designed their main pockets to unzip just a few inches further.

I love that the dual zippered laptop compartment has a side that unzips all the way down. I also appreciate the quick access features such as the hidden pocket, frog pocket, and water bottle holder. The small front pockets are very snug. I wish they had more flexibility and that they unzipped a few inches further to access items easier.

Conclusions of the Morally Toxic Wraith 20L

Likes

I love the comfort of the shoulder strap

Variety of pockets

The contrasting materials are durable and look unconventional

I like the pockets on the internal dividers

My large one liter water bottle fits in the side

It’s not too big to fit on my Vespa bag ring

Luggage pass through for travel

Easy laptop access with water-resistant zipper

Dislikes

All main zippers should be weather-resistant

The strap is too long for sling-style carry

The front pockets are too snug and don’t unzip far enough

I wish the main zipper allowed for more flexibility

Morally Toxic has designed an attractive messenger bag that is easily accessible. The hidden pocket is a nice touch. The Wraith 20L offers plenty of padding, organization, and comfort. And the shoulder pad should be sold as a standalone option: it’s that good.

But, there is also room for improvement. The bag should have weather-resistant zippers on every major compartment. A lot of the pockets would benefit with extra zipping room and a bit more flexibility. And the shoulder strap is too long to wear sling-style for many average and shorter heights.

It’s a great beginning from a brand new company; their debut has me excited for what’s planned next. If the company implements any of these suggested improvements, they have potential to be major contenders in the market.

I’m giving the Morally Toxic Wraith 20L four out of five stars.