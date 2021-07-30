7 of the Best Photography Stories from Our Arts & Culture Editor

For more stories like this, subscribe to The Phoblographer.

I’ve had the privilege of working with many talented photographers in my time at The Phoblographer. I’ve also shared my thoughts and knowledge throughout the years. So, one day when Editor in Chief Chris Gampat woke up from one of his Nutella-induced naps and asked me, “what are your favorite photography stories from the site?” it got me thinking. And after some thought, I arrived at a selection of pieces I’m incredibly proud to have done. Let’s take a look.

Want to get your work featured? Here’s how to do it!

It’s not lost on me that I’m fortunate to consistently write about something I love. I’m extremely grateful for the position I’m in and that millions of people have laid their eyes on my thoughts.

1. Talking All Things Photography with Platon

Platon is one of my major influences in photography. For years I had monitored his approach to portraiture, and more so, his approach to conversing with others. So, when he agreed to sit down with me face to face (via Zoom), it was a dream come true. He didn’t disappoint; Platon is one of the nicest, most genuine people I’ve spoken to in the industry. Listening to how he works and talking with him about his career was fascinating. You can read the full story here.

2. Street Photography Sucks!

I’m fortunate that I can express myself on the site, especially on the topic of street photography. I’ve been a little brash at times, but it comes from a place of passion and care. So, when I wrote an OP: Ed explaining why street photography sucks, I didn’t hold back any punches. The craft has become stale, and there’s a core reason for that. Thankfully, it’s fixable, and you can read how here.

3. Photography from the Portland Protests

I wouldn’t describe this as one of my favorite stories, but it’s undoubtedly one of the most important. 2020 was a tough year. In the middle of a pandemic, the United States almost fell apart, with the protests in Portland being evidence of that. I spoke with several photographers who documented the events. The one that really stuck with me was JD Barnes. He was shot in the chest by police just for the “crime” of making photographs. An intense read but a worthy one; check it out here.

4. Humorous Toy Photography

From Future King To Future Snack

I love fun and lighthearted photography. It’s not intense: it’s full of joy. I have interviewed a handful of toy photographers, but one that stood out to me was Mitchel Wu. Inspired by popular movies, Wu takes his favorite characters and creates his own narratives. Some of the scenes he makes will leave you wondering “how?” while others offer comic relief. He puts a lot of work into his photographs, and you can see that by their quality. Take a look for yourself here.

5. Dealing with Confrontation in Street Photography

Photo by Suzanne Stein.

Shooting street photography doesn’t come without its hurdles. Some strangers don’t like having their image taken, and some are more than happy to let you know that. I’ve had my share of confrontation when shooting street. And I was interested to know the experience of others. I spoke to three leading street photographers, all of whom shared their own stories of confrontation and how they dealt with it. You can read about it here.

6. Making Photographs with a 3.3″ Smartphone

Those who know me know that I’m a bit of a tech nerd. It’s true. So, when I realized Palm was making a 3.3″ smartphone, I thought, “I’m getting that.” Of course, one of the first things I did was take it out to test out its camera capabilities. You know what? It isn’t that bad for a tiny smartphone. I made some cool images with it. Want to see? Take a look here.

7. Underwater Photography

Here at The Phoblographer, we like photography that’s different We came across the work of Barbara Cole, and it was an immediate “yes!” when we considered publishing it. Her underwater photography is unique and artistic. We like how it blurs the lines between painting and photography. It’s a captivating set of images, and you can see them all here.

Plenty More to Come

It’s not lost on me that I’m fortunate to consistently write about something I love. I’m extremely grateful for the position I’m in and that millions of people have laid their eyes on my thoughts. More so, I’m also grateful to the photographers who had made my job so much fun over the years.

But while nostalgia is nice from time to time, the work isn’t stopping here. I look forward to all the future stories I work on, and anticipate giving you, our loyal readers, some amazing photography to enjoy.

Lead image by Barbara Cole. All images used with permission.