6 Amazing Photographers and Their Black and White Photography

Who doesn’t love black and white photography? The deep darks and the eye-catching whites are what make this beautiful genre so mesmerizing. We’ve featured many photographers who remove color from their work and instead go for the more classic feel. In fact, the stories centered around the black and white frame have been some of our most popular on the site. And in this piece, we’re going to look at some of the best of them.

Hengki Koentjoro’s Minimalist Black and White Photography

Minimalist photography combined with the black and white aesthetic can be some of the most calming imagery around. Hengki Koentjoro works out of Indonesia, and his photographs center around surrealism, as he isolates his subjects in mysterious surroundings. By removing the distraction of both color and unwanted elements, his images take the viewer’s eyes straight to his subject. Beautiful work. You can see more of it here.

Dennis Ramos Shoots Architectural Black and White Photography

Dennis Ramos shoots architectural photography with a twist. Clearly a patient man, he creates long exposures that add an eerie mist to many of his images. Combine that with the strong presence of some of the best buildings made by humans, and you soon see a very attractive body of work. Five years have passed since we featured Ramos. We hope he’s still roaming around with his camera and 16 stop ND filter in hand. See more of his work here.

Yuri Benitez Is Experimental with His Black and White Photography

Yuri Benitez decided to raise the bar with this black and white photography. He constantly creates high-level portraiture, which tends to be in a class of its own. It’s one of our most popular stories ever, as people from all around the globe seek to learn more about his creative process. Combining the human form with shapes and texture, Benitez has a body of work that makes people want to see more and more. And you can, right here.

Matt Hill Presents Night Paper

Portraits can quickly become repetitive and boring. That’s why when we see something a little out of the ordinary, it instantly catches our attention. Matt Hill’s series Night Paper was certainly one of the most eye-catching stories we have published. Not only does he get creative with his subjects and their attire, he also looks to position them in somewhat surreal surroundings. It’s a fun project, and you can see more of it here.

Ben Zank Turns His Lens on Himself

We love self-portraits. It’s an opportunity to understand how people see themselves and their role in this world. Ben Zank is a colorblind photographer who opted to remove color from his scene to focus more on the concept. After finding a Pentax SLR in his grandmother’s attic, he decided to experiment with it. He made a series of self-portraits that certainly show off his creativity and imagination. Take a look at them here.

George Digalakis Goes Monochrome

Returning to minimal black and white photography, welcome to the work of George Digalakis. His work provides the viewer with a feeling of tranquility. If you’re having a stressful day, we encourage you to sit with his images, and you’ll soon think, “life isn’t all that bad.” We also like how Digalakis isolates his subjects with the use of natural light. It’s evident he knows how to utilize the light available to him, something every new photographer should pay attention to. See more of his work here.

Lead image by Yuri Benitez. All images used with permission.