These Four Vintage Cameras Come in Really Cool Colors

The awesome thing about certain vintage cameras is that they can be refurbished. And often when they’re refurbished, they can come in some pretty awesome colors. But these four over at Blue Moon Camera are pretty exceptional! There’s a fully mechanical Rose Gold Minolta SRT 303B. There’s also an SRT 201B in Rose Gold. Then there’s the Pentax KM in Blue. And finally, there’s the Minolta SRT101 in Red. You can check out each of these cameras at their according links. Each are available at great prices and provide you with a totally unique look.